International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 426,026 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,026 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 94,178 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,104.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 163,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.