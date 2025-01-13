International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,768,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,438,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

