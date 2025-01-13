The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,841 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after acquiring an additional 762,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after acquiring an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after acquiring an additional 192,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $101.02 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $100.77 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

