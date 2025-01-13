International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $284,000 Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 309,287 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RNP opened at $20.33 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

