International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $13.66 on Monday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.