International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $103.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.