International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,630,000 after buying an additional 615,776 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,320,000 after buying an additional 257,223 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after buying an additional 55,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,026,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,441,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 626,542 shares during the period.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
FIXD opened at $42.49 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
