Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,009 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66,023 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,251,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

