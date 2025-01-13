3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in 3M by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $131.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.65.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Melius upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.