International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 147,829 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,829 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $125.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average of $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

