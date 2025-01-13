International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,436,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 535,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VDE opened at $125.02 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average is $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

