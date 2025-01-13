International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,767 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 87.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $76.10 and a 52-week high of $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

