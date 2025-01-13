International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFV opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

