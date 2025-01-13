Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,636 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $120.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

