International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,062,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $284.84 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.03 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

