Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,611,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 401,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,474,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,803,000 after purchasing an additional 270,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,345,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 272,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS opened at $34.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

