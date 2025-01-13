International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 26.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 68,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $299,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.