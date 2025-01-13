YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) by 348.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,804.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 201,862 shares during the period.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSLY opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $21.46.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.2208 dividend. This is a positive change from YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

