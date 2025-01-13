Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,438,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $978,047,000 after buying an additional 167,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 195.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,919 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,825,000 after acquiring an additional 202,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.55.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.12. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $229.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

