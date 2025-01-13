International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,333,000 after purchasing an additional 747,542 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 782,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 286,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 116.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

