American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) & Largo (NYSE:LGO) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -65.58% -51.22% Largo -35.10% -22.61% -14.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Battery Technology and Largo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $545,460.00 304.78 -$52.50 million ($0.98) -2.08 Largo $144.82 million 0.78 -$30.34 million ($0.80) -2.21

Risk and Volatility

Largo has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. Largo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Battery Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Battery Technology has a beta of -2.81, indicating that its share price is 381% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Largo has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Battery Technology and Largo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Largo 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Battery Technology presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Largo has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 137.29%. Given American Battery Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than Largo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Largo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Largo beats American Battery Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Largo

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

