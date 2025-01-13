Contrasting Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) and Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organogenesis and Coya Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis $455.04 million 0.83 $4.95 million ($0.06) -50.17 Coya Therapeutics $9.55 million 10.09 -$7.99 million ($0.65) -8.88

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Coya Therapeutics. Organogenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coya Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Organogenesis and Coya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Organogenesis currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.11%. Coya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 181.63%. Given Coya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coya Therapeutics is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Volatility & Risk

Organogenesis has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coya Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Organogenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Coya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Organogenesis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Coya Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Organogenesis and Coya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis -1.62% -2.69% -1.63% Coya Therapeutics N/A -31.63% -27.76%

Summary

Organogenesis beats Coya Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary protective covering; PuraPly MZ, a micronized particulate version of PuraPly for the management of open wounds in the surgical setting; and CYGNUS Dual, a dehydrated placental tissue preserved to retain the ECM scaffold. The company's pipeline products include ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. It is developing COYA 101, an autologous regulatory T-cell product candidate that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for use in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's product candidates in IND-enabling studies include COYA 301, a low-dose interleukin 2 Treg-enhancing biologic, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for use in the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia; and COYA 302, a biologic combination for subcutaneous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. It is also developing COYA 201, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate that is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases; and COYA 206, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate, which is in discovery stage. The company has a collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA for the development and commercialization of COYA 302, an investigational combination therapy for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

