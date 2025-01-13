Reviewing CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) & TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TELUS International (Cda) and CrowdGather, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 2 13 1 0 1.94 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 0.00

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus target price of $7.37, suggesting a potential upside of 128.03%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 1.17% 9.67% 4.17% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and CrowdGather”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.66 billion 0.33 $54.00 million ($0.05) -64.60 CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats CrowdGather on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

