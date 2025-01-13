UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) & SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR) Head to Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and UBE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Growth Opportunities N/A -28.24% 3.82% UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66%

Volatility & Risk

SK Growth Opportunities has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBE has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Growth Opportunities N/A N/A $8.14 million $0.22 52.82 UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11

This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and UBE”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than SK Growth Opportunities. UBE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SK Growth Opportunities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UBE beats SK Growth Opportunities on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About UBE

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

