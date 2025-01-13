Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) vs. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Critical Analysis

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -90.19% -77.47% Kronos Bio -867.66% -64.55% -48.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and Kronos Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 6 0 0 2.00 Kronos Bio 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Aerovate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Kronos Bio has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 69.91%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Aerovate Therapeutics.

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Kronos Bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$75.52 million ($2.99) -0.85 Kronos Bio $9.86 million 5.85 -$112.67 million ($1.43) -0.67

Aerovate Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kronos Bio. Aerovate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aerovate Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Aerovate Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

