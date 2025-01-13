Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.53.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

ARE stock opened at C$24.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.03 and a one year high of C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is -281.48%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

