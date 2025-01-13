Head-To-Head Comparison: Reed’s (NYSE:REED) and Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB)

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Primo Brands has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primo Brands and Reed’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $4.84 billion 2.41 $238.10 million $1.61 19.12 Reed’s $50.78 million 0.12 -$15.52 million ($4.06) -0.18

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Primo Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primo Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.0% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Brands and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands 13.63% 8.80% 3.62% Reed’s -39.16% N/A -72.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Primo Brands and Reed’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Reed’s 0 0 0 0 0.00

Primo Brands presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Primo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Primo Brands is more favorable than Reed’s.

Summary

Primo Brands beats Reed’s on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Brands

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration, which drives recurring purchases of Primo’s razorblade offering. Primo’s razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Primo’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

