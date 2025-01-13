Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) versus Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Head to Head Contrast

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) and Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Premier Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik AB (publ) $11.93 billion 1.92 $1.44 billion $0.93 19.58 Premier Foods $1.43 billion 1.45 $141.41 million N/A N/A

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Foods.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik AB (publ) 1 1 1 2 2.80 Premier Foods 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sandvik AB (publ) and Premier Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Premier Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik AB (publ) 9.93% 16.52% 8.27% Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Premier Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Foods has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Premier Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms. It also provides metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, and digital solutions and software; metal powder for additive manufacturing, and components made from controlled expansion alloys; and tungsten powders, as well as recycling services of secondary tungsten raw materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, energy, general engineering, infrastructure, and mining industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands. The company also provides dumplings under the Atora brand name; plain flour under the Be-Ro brand; dried milk under the Marvel brand name; plain and self-raising flour under the McDougalls brand; and plant based food under the Plantastic brand name. It offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

