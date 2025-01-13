Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) vs. Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy -56.80% -251.32% -38.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $15.66, suggesting a potential upside of 394.01%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

8.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Dragonfly Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy $48.87 million 0.45 -$13.82 million ($4.05) -0.78

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dragonfly Energy.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Evans & Sutherland Computer on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others. It also offers battery management systems for monitoring and controlling of battery systems and to protect battery cells from damage in various scenarios. The company provides its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brand names. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

