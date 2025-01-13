Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) vs. Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ) Head-To-Head Review

Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88

Earnings and Valuation

Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 501.35%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 0.01 -$572.84 million N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $160.96 million 0.95 -$106.79 million ($1.61) -1.15

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma -77.01% -101.89% -28.69%

Volatility and Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on November 30, 2023.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical product candidates include STRO-003, an ADC directed against an anti-receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological cancers; and STRO-004, a tissue factor (TF) targeting ADC for the treatment of TF-expressing solid tumors, including cervical, lung, and breast cancer. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; Vaxcyte to discover and develop vaccine candidates for the treatment or prophylaxis of infectious diseases; Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize STRO-002 in Greater China; EMD Serono to develop ADCs for multiple cancer targets; and Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop immunostimulatory ADC. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.