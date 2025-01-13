Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

