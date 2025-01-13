Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,480 shares of company stock worth $668,603. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $178.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average of $178.59. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $115.48 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

