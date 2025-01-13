GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Up 38.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) were up 38.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. Approximately 200,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 43,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 38.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.43.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.