EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) vs. Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Head to Head Analysis

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -245.92% -71.39% -40.04% EnerSys 8.25% 20.04% 9.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Amprius Technologies and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amprius Technologies and EnerSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 5 2 3.29 EnerSys 0 2 1 1 2.75

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 156.05%. EnerSys has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than EnerSys.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and EnerSys”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $17.22 million 22.01 -$36.78 million ($0.45) -7.96 EnerSys $3.51 billion 1.02 $269.10 million $7.06 12.68

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EnerSys beats Amprius Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. The Motive Power segment provides power solutions for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as automated guided vehicles, mining equipment, and diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The Specialty offers batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in automotive and over-the-road trucks; and energy solutions for satellites, spacecraft, commercial aircraft, military land vehicles, aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical devices and equipment. The New Venture segment provides energy storage and management systems for demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. The company also offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.