GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 149,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 84,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GGL Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About GGL Resources

(Get Free Report)

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.