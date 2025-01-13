HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $51.45 Average PT from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 3.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $654,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $35.87 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

