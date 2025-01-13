Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,242,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 220,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Up 50.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

