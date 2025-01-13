Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Siebert Financial worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

