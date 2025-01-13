OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

In related news, CFO Andrea S. James acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,670 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.30. This trade represents a 59.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $26,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $172,078.94. The trade was a 18.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 122,719 shares of company stock worth $264,341. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of OncoCyte worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

