StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 11th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.94 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 192,747 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.