Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.82. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
About Energy Focus
