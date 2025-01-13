StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

MRNS stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117,255 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

