Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ HSON opened at $12.82 on Monday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $19.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.59.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.