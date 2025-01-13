Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.17 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.11.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

