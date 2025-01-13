Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 2.7 %
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- What is a Special Dividend?
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.