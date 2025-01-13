The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

