Scotiabank Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of OR opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 58.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

