What is William Blair’s Estimate for Arhaus FY2024 Earnings?

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arhaus in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arhaus by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

