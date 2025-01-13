Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of PBA FY2025 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $1,243,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 87.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 80.58%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

