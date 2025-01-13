FY2025 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Lifted by William Blair

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniFirst in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.57. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.09. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

NYSE UNF opened at $220.15 on Monday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $243.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.45. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UniFirst by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,401,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,989,000 after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,640,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $619,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,105.84. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 587 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $113,337.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,075. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,294 shares of company stock worth $2,546,632. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.90%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

