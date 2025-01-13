FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Empire Issued By Scotiabank

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Empire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst J. Zamparo expects that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Empire’s FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
Empire Stock Performance
Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
